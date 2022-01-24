Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Geopolitics, fiscal uncertainty rattling the markets
Jan 24, 2022

Geopolitics, fiscal uncertainty rattling the markets

Also today: The White House is holding its second meeting of the Competition Council. A flight school named after one of the legendary Tuskegee airmen aims to give more people of color a chance to earn their wings.

Segments From this episode

Flight school combats lack of diversity in the cockpit

by Katie Riordan
Jan 24, 2022
As analysts predict a pilot shortage in the coming years, a nonprofit flight school in Mississippi is focused on training a more diverse aviation workforce.
Student Carlin Bratcher, left, and her instructor Zakiya Percy after a flying lesson.
Katie Riordan
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

