Geopolitics, fiscal uncertainty rattling the markets
Also today: The White House is holding its second meeting of the Competition Council. A flight school named after one of the legendary Tuskegee airmen aims to give more people of color a chance to earn their wings.
Segments From this episode
Flight school combats lack of diversity in the cockpit
As analysts predict a pilot shortage in the coming years, a nonprofit flight school in Mississippi is focused on training a more diverse aviation workforce.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director