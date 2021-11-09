Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

GE to divide into trinity of companies
Nov 9, 2021

GE to divide into trinity of companies

Also today: We discuss the markets with David Kelly of J.P Morgan. We also look into how the jammed-up ports of Los Angeles has retailers concerned about their ability to keep their shelves filled ahead of the holidays.

LA's port problems have retailers worrying about empty shelves for the holidays

by Benjamin Gottlieb
Nov 9, 2021
Retailers and manufacturers are anxious about holiday shopping as they monitor supplies on delayed cargo ships.
Lots of space on the shelves in the toy department of a Houston Target store. Delayed shipments are causing headaches for retailers as they look toward the holiday shopping season.
Brandon Bell via Getty Images
