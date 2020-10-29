Oct 29, 2020
A record-breaking jump in economic growth, tempered by signs it’s been losing steam
Also, the Trump administration proposes ending the H-1B visa lottery. Plus, business groups call for patience as presidential election results get tallied next week. And, lower-income Americans are less confident about the accuracy of vote counting.
Segments From this episode
Putting this GDP rebound for the U.S. economy into perspective
Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, says "we're still in a very deep hole despite the fact we had very strong gains in the third quarter." And, Swonk said, "we saw momentum began to slow leading us into the fourth quarter with much weaker growth, at the same time that now cases and hospitalizations are surging."
Trump administration proposes end to H-1B visa program for foreign workers
Marketplace's Kristin Schwab has more.
Businesses encourage the U.S. to trust the election process
Major business groups have penned a letter urging Americans to be patient as votes are counted.
Lower-income voters less confident in accurate count, poll finds
The latest data from the Marketplace-Edison Research Poll shows confidence in vote count reflects voters' income.
