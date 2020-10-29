Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyBusiness of VotingFast-Track Vaccines

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A record-breaking jump in economic growth, tempered by signs it’s been losing steam
Oct 29, 2020

A record-breaking jump in economic growth, tempered by signs it’s been losing steam

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also, the Trump administration proposes ending the H-1B visa lottery. Plus, business groups call for patience as presidential election results get tallied next week. And, lower-income Americans are less confident about the accuracy of vote counting.

Segments From this episode

Putting this GDP rebound for the U.S. economy into perspective

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, says "we're still in a very deep hole despite the fact we had very strong gains in the third quarter." And, Swonk said, "we saw momentum began to slow leading us into the fourth quarter with much weaker growth, at the same time that now cases and hospitalizations are surging."
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Trump administration proposes end to H-1B visa program for foreign workers

Marketplace's Kristin Schwab has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Elections 2020

Businesses encourage the U.S. to trust the election process

by Justin Ho
Oct 29, 2020
Major business groups have penned a letter urging Americans to be patient as votes are counted.
Workers board up the entrance of an office building in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 28, 2020. Delayed election results could lead to damaged retail storefronts and other infrastructure if violence or protests break out.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Business of Voting

Lower-income voters less confident in accurate count, poll finds

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 29, 2020
The latest data from the Marketplace-Edison Research Poll shows confidence in vote count reflects voters' income.
A man casts his ballot at an early voting center in Washington, D.C.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Who pays for election recounts?
Elections 2020
Who pays for election recounts?
Can the internet help you become a better person?
Can the internet help you become a better person?
How low numbers of refugees coming in hurts this town
How low numbers of refugees coming in hurts this town
In this time of comfort-at-home fashion, Crocs are having a moment
In this time of comfort-at-home fashion, Crocs are having a moment