COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Only the beginning of GDP decline
Apr 29, 2020

Only the beginning of GDP decline

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The biggest quarterly contraction in the U.S. economy since the 2008 financial crisis. Ford reports first-quarter losses. Surveying the meat industry amid supply chain disruption and demand shock. Pandemic problems for the global flower trade.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Ford records $2 billion first-quarter loss from shutdown

by Jack Stewart
Apr 29, 2020
The auto manufacturer says its global operations hit the "off" switch, and anticipates higher losses in the second quarter.
A Ford plant in Michigan. The company plans to restart manufacturing in Europe next week.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
COVID-19

What does President Trump's order on meat processing plants mean for workers and food supply?

by David Brancaccio , Candace Manriquez Wrenn and Alex Schroeder
Apr 29, 2020
Maintaining social distance at these COVID-19 hot spots is not easy.
We're now buying almost all of our meat through supermarket chains.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow

Nonprofit, public service journalism powered by donors like you.

This … is Marketplace.

Invest in Marketplace