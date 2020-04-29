Apr 29, 2020
Only the beginning of GDP decline
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The biggest quarterly contraction in the U.S. economy since the 2008 financial crisis. Ford reports first-quarter losses. Surveying the meat industry amid supply chain disruption and demand shock. Pandemic problems for the global flower trade.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Ford records $2 billion first-quarter loss from shutdown
The auto manufacturer says its global operations hit the "off" switch, and anticipates higher losses in the second quarter.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
What does President Trump's order on meat processing plants mean for workers and food supply?
Maintaining social distance at these COVID-19 hot spots is not easy.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
Nonprofit, public service journalism powered by donors like you.
This … is Marketplace.