Gas tax suspensions are on the table

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill and in states across the country are considering temporary suspensions of various gas taxes. The idea is to drive prices down at the pump, and it has support from Republicans and some Democrats. Plus, why California gas prices always seem to be the highest in the U.S. Also, what the falling price of crude oil means for the global economy. And, Russia's reliance on foreign technology is revealed after sanctions cut the country off from parts, repair and know-how sourced from around the world.