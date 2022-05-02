Gas prices are a source of financial hardship for more than half of Americans, survey says

More than half of Americans are facing financial hardship because of rising gas prices, according to a new Gallup survey. With the cost of other household goods like food also on the rise, some are saying spending more at the gas pump has become a huge source of stress. Also, the Federal Reserve meets this week to decide its next move in the fight against inflation, and it is expected to raise interest rates again. And, students of indigenous descent attending some public universities in California will soon be eligible for tuition assistance.