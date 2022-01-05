Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Gas price protests bring down Kazakhstan’s government
Jan 5, 2022

Gas price protests bring down Kazakhstan's government

From the BBC World Service: That's after authorities in oil-rich Kazakhstan lifted price caps on liquefied gas used for cars, causing prices to surge. An emergency has been declared in a number of cities and in the oil-producing western region of Mangistau. Plus, KFC apologizes to customers in Kenya after running out of fries. But, it's more complicated than that. And, can London really compete with New York as a financial center?

