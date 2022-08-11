The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Gas hasn’t been this cheap since March
Aug 11, 2022

Gas hasn’t been this cheap since March

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Gas prices vary from one state to another ... why is that? We try to explain. The BBC reports on basement apartments in South Korea in the wake of record rainfall and flooding. Art critic Blake Gopnik talks about a new exhibit that touches on industry and economics.

Segments From this episode

New exhibit captures the intersection of photography and economics

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 11, 2022
A wife and husband photography team turned manufacturing eyesores into art.
Bernd and Hilla Becher photographed things like blast furnaces, silos, grain elevators and oil tanks, documenting industrial architecture.
Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:19 AM PDT
8:07
2:51 AM PDT
5:22
2:39 AM PDT
1:50
5:25 PM PDT
17:39
4:43 PM PDT
27:48
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Gas prices keep falling, but Americans still feel inflation's bite
Gas prices keep falling, but Americans still feel inflation's bite
On tribal lands, broadband access remains a struggle
On tribal lands, broadband access remains a struggle
Why the price of groceries is going up faster than a meal out
Why the price of groceries is going up faster than a meal out
U.S. inflation slows from a 40-year peak but remains high
U.S. inflation slows from a 40-year peak but remains high