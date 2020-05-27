May 27, 2020
Trump’s former economic adviser on the way forward
Gary Cohn is frustrated with partisanship surrounding what the federal government should do next over the economy during COVID-19. Plus, fast food employees in Chicago have filed a lawsuit against McDonald's, asking for stricter health standards.
Stories From this episode
Former Trump adviser Gary Cohn on moving from COVID-19 rapid response to "sustainable recovery"
"It's not as simple as telling everyone to go back to work," Cohn says, but that will be "the key to an economic recovery."
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
