As 'Game of Thrones' draws to a close, how Northern Ireland tourism can evolve

April 15, 2019

From the BBC World Service… India's oldest private air carrier, Jet Airways, is trying to secure emergency funds to keep it in operation. Our correspondent outside the company's headquarters in Mumbai calls it a do or die moment not just for the airline, but for the pilots and staff who haven't been paid in at least four months. Then, whether or not you eagerly anticipated the premiere of the final "Game of Thrones" season, there's no denying the hit TV show has fans all around the world. And over the last eight seasons, they've flocked to Northern Ireland, where many of the scenes were shot, helping give the region a big economic boost.