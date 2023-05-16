Game on? Europe approves Microsoft’s Activision deal
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: The European Union has given the green light to Microsoft's $68 billion acquisition of Call of Duty-maker Activision Blizzard. Meanwhile, the U.K. antitrust regulator is standing firm on its view the transaction will be bad for consumers, and it's still being challenged in the U.S. Plus, telecommunications giant Vodafone is cutting 10% of its workforce after missing targets. And, the Sudanese film industry has reached a major milestone: a movie from the country has made the official selection at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC