Game on? Europe approves Microsoft’s Activision deal
May 16, 2023

Gerard Julien/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The European Union has given the green light to Microsoft's $68 billion acquisition of Call of Duty-maker Activision Blizzard. Meanwhile, the U.K. antitrust regulator is standing firm on its view the transaction will be bad for consumers, and it's still being challenged in the U.S. Plus, telecommunications giant Vodafone is cutting 10% of its workforce after missing targets. And, the Sudanese film industry has reached a major milestone: a movie from the country has made the official selection at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time.

