Gains for the greenback
Bloomberg calculates that the U.S. dollar made its biggest gain last year in nearly a decade. That strength could very well continue into the new year.
Segments From this episode
Today's Amazon's RTO deadline
Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy has said that office workers need to return to offices full time in order to maintain a strong company culture and make it easier to collaborate and invent. Many Amazon workers apparently are unimpressed.
Strong dollar shows no signs of weakening
The prospect of tariffs and of interest rates staying higher for longer will likely continue to push up the U.S. currency's value in 2025.
More Texans are investing in microgrids to avoid winter power outages
Microgrids generate and supply their own power in tandem with the grid and work as a backup option in case extreme weather knocks out power.
