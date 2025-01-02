Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We fell short of our year-end goal. Can you help us raise $50k to stay on track for 2025? Count Me In! ✅
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Gains for the greenback
Jan 2, 2025

Gains for the greenback

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Marvin Recinos/AFP via Getty Images
Bloomberg calculates that the U.S. dollar made its biggest gain last year in nearly a decade. That strength could very well continue into the new year.

Segments From this episode

Today's Amazon's RTO deadline

by Nova Safo

Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy has said that office workers need to return to offices full time in order to maintain a strong company culture and make it easier to collaborate and invent. Many Amazon workers apparently are unimpressed.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Strong dollar shows no signs of weakening

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 2, 2025
The prospect of tariffs and of interest rates staying higher for longer will likely continue to push up the U.S. currency's value in 2025.
Continued, elevated interest rates from the Federal Reserve will likely drive the value of the dollar higher. 
Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

More Texans are investing in microgrids to avoid winter power outages

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jan 2, 2025
Microgrids generate and supply their own power in tandem with the grid and work as a backup option in case extreme weather knocks out power.
A sign posted at a supermarket in Austin, Texas, in February 2021, when a winter storm knocked out power for millions of Texan residents and businesses.
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:45 AM PST
7:48
3:08 AM PST
13:54
Jan 1, 2025
27:05
Dec 31, 2024
24:27
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
The economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
The economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
Rising trade deficit for goods isn't a cause for worry, experts say
Rising trade deficit for goods isn't a cause for worry, experts say
It's officially retail returns season
It's officially retail returns season
Marketplace Wrapped: 2024 Edition
Marketplace Wrapped: 2024 Edition