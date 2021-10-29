Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

G20 leaders urged to use military airlifts to get COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries
Oct 29, 2021

G20 leaders urged to use military airlifts to get COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

From the BBC World Service: More than 160 former world leaders and corporate bosses have written a letter to this year's G20 chair, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, calling for immediate action to resolve inequality in vaccine distribution. President Biden will also attend the group's first meeting since the pandemic began. Plus, ahead of the COP26 climate summit, the complex task of getting the European Union's 27-member countries to meet their joint pledge to be climate neutral by 2050.

