G-7 summit set to tighten sanctions on Russia
Reports say the G-7 summit of top industrialized nations is reportedly planning to make unprecedented commitments to Ukraine. Russia now appears to be in default on its international debt. And as Western countries turn their backs on Russia, Sri Lanka is desperately turning toward Moscow for help as an economic crisis there continues to worsen.
