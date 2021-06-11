Jun 11, 2021
G-7 countries to pledge donation of 1 billion COVID vaccine doses
From the BBC World Service: Leaders gathering in Britain for the G-7 summit are expected to pledge the shots for lower-income nations as part of a global push to end the pandemic. Plus, Hong Kong will ban films that violate its national security law, further restricting artistic freedom. And, congestion at Chinese ports due to pandemic lockdowns means warnings of disruption to global shipping routes.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director