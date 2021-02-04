Feb 4, 2021
A new tool to give workers the upper hand over automation
Some good news and bad news about the future of jobs in this pandemic recovery with Philadelphia Fed President and CEO Patrick Harker. Plus, Bayer has reached a deal to resolve future legal claims involving the weedkiller Roundup. And, a new study on whether taking different COVID vaccines for your first and second doses will work.
Segments From this episode
Bayer reaches $2 billion deal over future Roundup cancer claims
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
New study in U.K. seeks to understand if mixing vaccine first and second doses from different brands still offers effective protection against COVID-19
Oxford University Professor Matthew Snape, who leads the research, spoke with our editorial partners at the BBC.
How people without college degrees can find higher-paying jobs
Half of workers could earn more for similar work, says Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director