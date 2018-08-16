The future of Italy’s infrastructure after major bridge collapse

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Politicians and corporations are continuing to point fingers about who is responsible for a bridge collapse this week in Italy. Now, the government is threatening to take over the nation's motorways. Then, in a bid to increase levels of local homeownership in New Zealand, the country's government has passed legislation restricting foreigners from buying residential property after the prime minister blamed foreign speculators for driving up home prices.