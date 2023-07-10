Fuel crisis forces Cuba to turn to an old ally

From the BBC World Service: Cuba is in the grip of a crippling fuel crisis. People are having to queue for days for gas as well as endure widespread blackouts. Now the Cuban leadership has turned to an old ally for help: Russia. Plus, President Biden arrived in London today. The war in Ukraine is likely to be the main focus but they are expected to cram a lot in, particularly around the trade of minerals key to the green energy transition. And, South Korean pop sensation BTS has launched an eagerly-awaited book to mark their tenth anniversary.