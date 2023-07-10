This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Fuel crisis forces Cuba to turn to an old ally
Jul 10, 2023

Fuel crisis forces Cuba to turn to an old ally

From the BBC World Service: Cuba is in the grip of a crippling fuel crisis. People are having to queue for days for gas as well as endure widespread blackouts. Now the Cuban leadership has turned to an old ally for help: Russia. Plus, President Biden arrived in London today. The war in Ukraine is likely to be the main focus but they are expected to cram a lot in, particularly around the trade of minerals key to the green energy transition. And, South Korean pop sensation BTS has launched an eagerly-awaited book to mark their tenth anniversary.

