FTC launches antitrust probe into Microsoft
Segments From this episode
Federal regulators have opened a wide-ranging antitrust probe into Microsoft’s business practices, with special attention being paid to the company’s remote computing business — the cloud.
Construction spending increased more than expected in October, mostly thanks to housing
Unpacking the political crisis in France
France’s prime minister has used special powers to force through his budget without a vote in parliament, and opposition parties are threatening to back a no-confidence motion. The BBC’s Andrew Harding reports.
On jobs and the use of AI
Ozge Demirci, assistant professor at Imperial College London Business School, coauthored a recent report that shows thousands of new online job posts requiring some form of artificial intelligence skill. We’ll hear more from today’s episode of “Marketplace Tech.”