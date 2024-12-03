Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
This Giving Tuesday, Investor Dr. Rush is matching your donations to Marketplace - can we count on your support? Count Me In! ✔
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
FTC launches antitrust probe into Microsoft
Dec 3, 2024

FTC launches antitrust probe into Microsoft

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images
The reported investigation is something of a parting shot from an aggressive Federal Trade Commission under Lina Khan.

Segments From this episode

Is the Microsoft antitrust case reminiscent of the Google case?

by Nova Safo

Federal regulators have opened a wide-ranging antitrust probe into Microsoft’s business practices, with special attention being paid to the company’s remote computing business — the cloud.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Construction spending increased more than expected in October, mostly thanks to housing

by Caleigh Wells
Dec 3, 2024
Meanwhile, commercial and government construction spending actually fell.
Construction of single-family homes could pick up in the new year if interest rates continue to fall.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Unpacking the political crisis in France

France’s prime minister has used special powers to force through his budget without a vote in parliament, and opposition parties are threatening to back a no-confidence motion. The BBC’s Andrew Harding reports.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

On jobs and the use of AI

by Meghan McCarty Carino

Ozge Demirci, assistant professor at Imperial College London Business School, coauthored a recent report that shows thousands of new online job posts requiring some form of artificial intelligence skill. We’ll hear more from today’s episode of “Marketplace Tech.”

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:37 AM PST
9:37
3:06 AM PST
11:37
6:34 PM PST
29:11
Dec 2, 2024
14:57
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Why are Black Friday deals appearing earlier this year?
Why are Black Friday deals appearing earlier this year?
Nearly half of Americans are still paying off 2023 holiday debt, survey says
Nearly half of Americans are still paying off 2023 holiday debt, survey says
Companies are spending more on intellectual property. Why?
Companies are spending more on intellectual property. Why?
China’s consumption is ticking up, but can it be sustained?
China’s consumption is ticking up, but can it be sustained?