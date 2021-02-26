The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell Us
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Is it wrong to miss a store?
Feb 26, 2021

Is it wrong to miss a store?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
What these disappearing features of the American landscape mean to us. And, Texas weather may be back in the mid-70s, but the people there are still dealing with effects of the deep freeze, including interruptions at grocery stores.

Segments From this episode

Texas' ag industry faces hundreds of millions in losses after deep freeze

by Andy Uhler
Feb 26, 2021
And those hits ripple through to grocery stores, where there are still some limits on buying things like milk and eggs.
Dairy farmers had to dump 14 million gallons of milk because they couldn’t get it to processing plants. A lot of poultry farmers lost power for days and couldn’t get more fuel for their generators.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why Fry's Electronics was more than a store to many

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Feb 26, 2021
The ailing tech store closed this week, devastating longtime fans.
"It was this magical wonderland where pretty much everything with a power cord was on sale," said Parker Hall, a product reviewer for Wired.
David McNew/Newsmakers
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Closing Time Semisonic

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Relief bill could lift millions of kids out of poverty by expanding tax credit
COVID-19
Relief bill could lift millions of kids out of poverty by expanding tax credit
Consumers may be ready to release their pent-up demand
COVID-19
Consumers may be ready to release their pent-up demand
Could your emergency savings pay off your credit card debt?
COVID-19
Could your emergency savings pay off your credit card debt?
How many U.S. flags are made in the U.S.?
I've always wondered ...
How many U.S. flags are made in the U.S.?