Feb 26, 2021
Is it wrong to miss a store?
What these disappearing features of the American landscape mean to us. And, Texas weather may be back in the mid-70s, but the people there are still dealing with effects of the deep freeze, including interruptions at grocery stores.
Texas' ag industry faces hundreds of millions in losses after deep freeze
And those hits ripple through to grocery stores, where there are still some limits on buying things like milk and eggs.
Why Fry's Electronics was more than a store to many
The ailing tech store closed this week, devastating longtime fans.
