From “Unlocking the Gates”: The Perpetual Fight
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Racial covenants along with violence, hostility and coercion played an outsized role in keeping non-white families out of sought-after suburbs. Lee learns how these practices became national policy after endorsement by the state’s wealthy business owners and powerful politicians.
get the podcast
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC