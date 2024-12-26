Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

From holiday shopping season to holiday returns seasons
Dec 26, 2024

From holiday shopping season to holiday returns seasons

Niklas Halle'n/AFP via Getty Images
The National Retail Federation expects 2024 to be one of the biggest years ever for merchandise returns.

Segments From this episode

It's officially retail returns season

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 26, 2024
The growth of online shopping means returns may rise to $890 billion for 2024. Retailers, though, are trying to impose costs on the practice.
To reduce returns, many retailers are trying to provide more accurate and complete information about the goods they sell online.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
