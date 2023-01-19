Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

French workers walk out
Jan 19, 2023

French workers walk out

Firemen pose with flares during a rally in Lyon, south-eastern France as workers go on strike over the French President's plan to raise the legal retirement age. Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP
From the BBC World Service: France faces a day of national strikes as President Macron's retirement reforms divide the country. The plans, which include pushing the country's retirement age up to 64, are facing major pushback from unions. Also, how carbon can be captured from the atmosphere. And, Pakistan's former president thinks he can solve the country's economic crisis.

