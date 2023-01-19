French workers walk out
From the BBC World Service: France faces a day of national strikes as President Macron's retirement reforms divide the country. The plans, which include pushing the country's retirement age up to 64, are facing major pushback from unions. Also, how carbon can be captured from the atmosphere. And, Pakistan's former president thinks he can solve the country's economic crisis.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC