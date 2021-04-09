Apr 9, 2021
French winemakers fight freeze with fire
From the BBC World Service: As India scales back COVID-19 vaccine exports to focus on supplying its own people, Africa looks to the U.S. for additional doses. Plus, international travel to and from the U.K. could restart in May, but what restrictions will remain? And, we take you to Chablis, France, where winemakers are trying to keep their vines viable in an unusually cold freeze.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director