Freight railroads, unions dodge strike with tentative labor deal
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A rail strike that could have crunched the supply chain and damaged the economy has been averted mere hours before a deadline. The Biden administration plans to invest billions to battle greenhouse gas emissions. Sides are dueling on a plan to bury power lines in California.
Segments From this episode
What might it take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture?
The USDA is doling out about $3 billion to projects that provide incentives for sustainable farming and forestry practices.
California wants more utilities to bury electrical lines
A bill awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom's signature would expedite permitting.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant