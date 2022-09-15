Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 You can now donate your vehicle to Marketplace as a tax-deductible donation Learn more
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Freight railroads, unions dodge strike with tentative labor deal
Sep 15, 2022

Freight railroads, unions dodge strike with tentative labor deal

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A rail strike that could have crunched the supply chain and damaged the economy has been averted mere hours before a deadline. The Biden administration plans to invest billions to battle greenhouse gas emissions. Sides are dueling on a plan to bury power lines in California.

Segments From this episode

What might it take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture?

by Savannah Maher
Sep 15, 2022
The USDA is doling out about $3 billion to projects that provide incentives for sustainable farming and forestry practices.
The Biden administration plans to invest billions into battling greenhouse gas emissions and reducing the carbon footprint.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

California wants more utilities to bury electrical lines

by Lily Jamali
Sep 15, 2022
A bill awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom's signature would expedite permitting.
The Fairview Fire burns behind power lines near Hemet, California on Sept. 6, 2022.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:51 AM PDT
8:30
2:31 AM PDT
8:00
7:43 AM PDT
1:50
4:59 PM PDT
16:18
Sep 14, 2022
27:52
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Household income stayed flat in 2021, census data shows
Household income stayed flat in 2021, census data shows
Food is more expensive because it's getting more expensive to make food
Food is more expensive because it's getting more expensive to make food
What the new U.S. Treasurer could mean for Indian Country
What the new U.S. Treasurer could mean for Indian Country
Many Chinese homebuyers are paying mortgages on homes they may never live in
Many Chinese homebuyers are paying mortgages on homes they may never live in