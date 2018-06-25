Freedom to drive opens up opportunity for women in Saudi Arabia

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … It’s an apparent victory for Turkey’s president after voters cast ballots in an early election Sunday. But as the country’s leader looks to consolidate power – what will it mean for the economy, which is already suffering from high inflation and a depreciating currency? Then, a British court this week will weigh whether Uber is “fit and proper” to hold an operator license in the capital city after Transport for London refused to renew it last September. Afterwards, a feeling of freedom – that’s how one woman describes her emotions after a ban on female drivers was lifted in Saudi Arabia Sunday, allowing her to get behind the wheel and take herself home from work for the very first time. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org) (06/25/2018).