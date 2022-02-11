Freedom Convoys go global, but at what economic cost?

From the BBC World Service: Large-scale protests that began in Canada two weeks ago to oppose covid-vaccine mandates have now spread to cities across the globe. The question is, can they reach agreements with governments before causing more economic disruption? Plus: As the cost-of-living crisis continues, the Irish government steps up financial help to households. And, the ongoing row between Lithuania and Beijing deepens as China cuts off imports of beef, dairy, and beef from the Baltic nation.