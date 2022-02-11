Freedom Convoys go global, but at what economic cost?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Large-scale protests that began in Canada two weeks ago to oppose covid-vaccine mandates have now spread to cities across the globe. The question is, can they reach agreements with governments before causing more economic disruption? Plus: As the cost-of-living crisis continues, the Irish government steps up financial help to households. And, the ongoing row between Lithuania and Beijing deepens as China cuts off imports of beef, dairy, and beef from the Baltic nation.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director