Mar 2, 2021
France reverses course, will let those over 65 get AstraZeneca vaccine
Now that additional data is available, adults over 65 in France who have existing health conditions can receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Plus, Colombia is the first country in Latin America to get vaccines through COVAX. And, has the pandemic strengthened the case for a universal basic income?
