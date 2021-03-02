The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of "The Uncertain Hour" here. Listen
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
France reverses course, will let those over 65 get AstraZeneca vaccine
Mar 2, 2021

France reverses course, will let those over 65 get AstraZeneca vaccine

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Now that additional data is available, adults over 65 in France who have existing health conditions can receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Plus, Colombia is the first country in Latin America to get vaccines through COVAX. And, has the pandemic strengthened the case for a universal basic income?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
As rent comes due, millions of Americans are already thousands behind
As rent comes due, millions of Americans are already thousands behind
High-income taxpayers help some states stay above water
High-income taxpayers help some states stay above water
As China's movie theaters return to normal, domestic releases top box office
As China's movie theaters return to normal, domestic releases top box office
Blockchain technology, used in Bitcoin, aids U.K. vaccine program
COVID-19
Blockchain technology, used in Bitcoin, aids U.K. vaccine program