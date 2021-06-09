Jun 9, 2021
France welcomes diners indoors again, easing COVID restrictions
From the BBC World Service: Bars, restaurants and gyms in France are allowed to have customers indoors for the first time this year, and some international travel rules have been relaxed. Plus, a post-Brexit row is sizzling between Britain and the EU over transporting sausages and other chilled meat products from mainland Britain into Northern Ireland. And, consumer confidence has returned in China, where livestream selling could grow to more than $250 billion this year.
