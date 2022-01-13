Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
France teachers strike over changing COVID rules
Jan 13, 2022

France teachers strike over changing COVID rules

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Fed up with inconsistency around COVID rules, French teachers stage the biggest education strike in decades. Plus: Indonesia resumes thermal-coal exports, and a look at how people in Sri Lanka are dealing with an economic crisis pushing up the cost of food and fuel.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:23 AM PST
7:18
2:20 AM PST
8:08
2:50 AM PST
1:50
5:47 PM PST
16:12
4:37 PM PST
27:03
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Report shows growing impact of health insurance costs on American incomes
Report shows growing impact of health insurance costs on American incomes
As big banks lower overdraft fees, smaller banks mull their options
As big banks lower overdraft fees, smaller banks mull their options
Global economic growth likely to slow in 2022, World Bank says
Global economic growth likely to slow in 2022, World Bank says
How artificial intelligence could influence hospital triage
Marketplace Tech
How artificial intelligence could influence hospital triage