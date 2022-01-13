France teachers strike over changing COVID rules
Fed up with inconsistency around COVID rules, French teachers stage the biggest education strike in decades. Plus: Indonesia resumes thermal-coal exports, and a look at how people in Sri Lanka are dealing with an economic crisis pushing up the cost of food and fuel.
