Apr 30, 2020
Eurozone countries feel the COVID-19 pain
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
France and Spain posted their biggest economic declines in 25 years, while Italy starts its long road to recovery. Will the European Central Bank intervene? A deal between AstraZeneca and Oxford University could see the U.K. produce a COVID-19 vaccine.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow