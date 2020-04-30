COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Eurozone countries feel the COVID-19 pain
Apr 30, 2020

Eurozone countries feel the COVID-19 pain

France and Spain posted their biggest economic declines in 25 years, while Italy starts its long road to recovery. Will the European Central Bank intervene? A deal between AstraZeneca and Oxford University could see the U.K. produce a COVID-19 vaccine.

