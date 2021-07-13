France slaps Google with $600 million fine over news publishing
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Google's news aggregator uses excerpts and headlines from publishers around the world. In France, publishers agreed a copyright deal with the tech giant, and the French competition regulator says Google acted in bad faith in those negotiations. Plus (staying in France), being vaccinated against COVID-19 will be mandatory for the country's healthcare workers by mid-September. And: As we move towards a lower-carbon world, what's in store for the global oil industry?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director