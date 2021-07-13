France slaps Google with $600 million fine over news publishing

From the BBC World Service: Google's news aggregator uses excerpts and headlines from publishers around the world. In France, publishers agreed a copyright deal with the tech giant, and the French competition regulator says Google acted in bad faith in those negotiations. Plus (staying in France), being vaccinated against COVID-19 will be mandatory for the country's healthcare workers by mid-September. And: As we move towards a lower-carbon world, what's in store for the global oil industry?