Mar 19, 2021
France heads for another lockdown
France is the latest European country to begin tightening its lockdown restrictions once more as coronavirus cases surge. Also, the U.K. government sells more of its financial crisis-era shares in one of the country's largest banks. And, could lab-grown chicken really be the answer to sustainable food?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
