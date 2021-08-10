Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

France extends its COVID-19 health pass to bars and restaurants
Aug 10, 2021

From the BBC World Service: The requirement, which has seen weeks of protests in France, also covers travel on long-distance trains. Plus, a corporate takeover of British drug maker Vectura takes a rare turn. The company which makes inhaled medicines and respiratory treatments is subject of a quick-fire auction that will include a cigarette-making giant and a private equity firm. And, Hong Kong's leader backs introducing a Chinese law in the territory to hit back at foreign sanctions.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
