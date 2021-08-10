France extends its COVID-19 health pass to bars and restaurants
From the BBC World Service: The requirement, which has seen weeks of protests in France, also covers travel on long-distance trains. Plus, a corporate takeover of British drug maker Vectura takes a rare turn. The company which makes inhaled medicines and respiratory treatments is subject of a quick-fire auction that will include a cigarette-making giant and a private equity firm. And, Hong Kong's leader backs introducing a Chinese law in the territory to hit back at foreign sanctions.
