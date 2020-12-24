Dec 24, 2020
Four years later, Brexit crosses the finish line
The EU and the U.K. have finally reached agreement on their post-Brexit trading relationship. Plus: Trump's prescription for lower drug prices hits a roadblock. And: Shutdown ahead? Democrats' attempt to pass $2,000 direct payments has been blocked by Republicans.
Segments From this episode
Trump's prescription for lower drug prices hits a roadblock
A federal judge has issued an injunction to the Medicare rule change, saying the administration rushed it through.
Democrats' attempt to pass $2,000 direct payments has blocked by Republicans
Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, joins us with her assessment of the future.
Library e-book checkouts soar during the pandemic
Publishers may want to turn the page on this moment, though, to get back to more store sales of books after COVID-19.
