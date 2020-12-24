How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
You got us through 2020 – now help us stay strong in 2021. SUPPORT MARKETPLACE
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Four years later, Brexit crosses the finish line
Dec 24, 2020

Four years later, Brexit crosses the finish line

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The EU and the U.K. have finally reached agreement on their post-Brexit trading relationship. Plus: Trump's prescription for lower drug prices hits a roadblock. And: Shutdown ahead? Democrats' attempt to pass $2,000 direct payments has been blocked by Republicans. 

Segments From this episode

Trump's prescription for lower drug prices hits a roadblock

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Nova Safo
Dec 24, 2020
A federal judge has issued an injunction to the Medicare rule change, saying the administration rushed it through.
PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Democrats' attempt to pass $2,000 direct payments has blocked by Republicans

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, joins us with her assessment of the future.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Library e-book checkouts soar during the pandemic

by Ashley Milne-Tyte
Dec 24, 2020
Publishers may want to turn the page on this moment, though, to get back to more store sales of books after COVID-19.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, library checkouts of electronic books have shot up by more than 50%. And libraries expect the demand to last.
fizkes via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Relief and confusion as COVID-19 vaccines reach nursing homes
COVID-19
Relief and confusion as COVID-19 vaccines reach nursing homes
Many LGBTQ veterans face long waits for access to benefits
Many LGBTQ veterans face long waits for access to benefits

You make it possible.

Donate today & power nonprofit news tomorrow.

give now
What makes Christmas music so lucrative?
What makes Christmas music so lucrative?