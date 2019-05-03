DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Is a four-day work week the future?

May 03, 2019

From the BBC World Service... Investor hunger for vegan burger maker Beyond Meat sent shares soaring on their Wall Street debut. We explore why. Then, Pepsi has backed down from a fight with Indian farmers it accused of illegally growing its registered potatoes. We explain how seed protection got political. Plus, we all want to work less and play more, and the campaign for a four-day working week is gaining traction. We hear from companies that have tried it out and explain why a shorter working week could lead to more inequality. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

