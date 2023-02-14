A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Ford slashes its workforce in Europe
Feb 14, 2023

Ford slashes its workforce in Europe

Georges Gobet/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Ford is cutting jobs to get over its next big hurdle: transitioning to electric vehicles. 3,800 jobs are going at the car maker, as part of a major restructuring programme in Europe. We find out why. Plus it's all change at the Bank of Japan, as Kazuo Ueda is nominated to be its new head. And, we talk to an old-fashioned Irish matchmaker on Valentine's Day.

