and we’ll thank you with a Marketplace Investor T-shirt – only through Valentine’s Day!
Ford slashes its workforce in Europe
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Ford is cutting jobs to get over its next big hurdle: transitioning to electric vehicles. 3,800 jobs are going at the car maker, as part of a major restructuring programme in Europe. We find out why. Plus it's all change at the Bank of Japan, as Kazuo Ueda is nominated to be its new head. And, we talk to an old-fashioned Irish matchmaker on Valentine's Day.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC