Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Remember war bonds? What about “social bonds”?
Jul 2, 2020

Remember war bonds? What about “social bonds”?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A study in JAMA strongly suggests we are undercounting the number of COVID-19 deaths. It could change how policy planners and hospitals operate. And, the philanthropic Ford Foundation is borrowing money during the pandemic, so it can give more away.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Pandemic death toll may have been undercounted, researchers say

by Jasmine Garsd
Jul 2, 2020
Researchers found that 28% more deaths may have been related to COVID-19.
Medical personnel at Brooklyn Hospital Center move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck in April.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Reimagining the Economy

How the president of the Ford Foundation would reimagine the economy

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jul 2, 2020
“We begin first by asking the question: Why is there so much inequality in our society?” Darren Walker says.
"Inequality makes people believe that the systems that are supposed to serve them are rigged — are designed by we privileged Americans to benefit us, at their expense," Darren Walker said.
Courtesy of the Ford Foundation
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Suit & Tie (feat. Jay-Z) Justin Timberlake, JAY-Z

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Thank you to our Marketplace Investors!

Your generosity keeps nonprofit journalism strong, now more
than ever. 

You Make a Difference