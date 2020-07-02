Jul 2, 2020
Remember war bonds? What about “social bonds”?
A study in JAMA strongly suggests we are undercounting the number of COVID-19 deaths. It could change how policy planners and hospitals operate. And, the philanthropic Ford Foundation is borrowing money during the pandemic, so it can give more away.
Stories From this episode
Pandemic death toll may have been undercounted, researchers say
Researchers found that 28% more deaths may have been related to COVID-19.
How the president of the Ford Foundation would reimagine the economy
“We begin first by asking the question: Why is there so much inequality in our society?” Darren Walker says.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
