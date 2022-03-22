Give today and help us reach our goal by Wednesday.
For some, the Big Quit leads to a big career shift
Millions of workers have left their jobs during the pandemic, and many of them are going into new fields. We check in from Boston, where a school workshop has become a hub of people switching from white-collar jobs to learning a trade. The Biden administration says there’s intelligence showing increased preparatory activity for a possible Russian cyberattack on American targets.
Segments From this episode
Some are leaving white collar fields to work with their hands
With demand high in sectors like construction, some people are using the "Great Resignation" to go in a new direction.
