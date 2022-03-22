Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

For some, the Big Quit leads to a big career shift
Mar 22, 2022

For some, the Big Quit leads to a big career shift

Millions of workers have left their jobs during the pandemic, and many of them are going into new fields. We check in from Boston, where a school workshop has become a hub of people switching from white-collar jobs to learning a trade. The Biden administration says there’s intelligence showing increased preparatory activity for a possible Russian cyberattack on American targets.

Segments From this episode

Some are leaving white collar fields to work with their hands

by Simón Rios
Mar 22, 2022
With demand high in sectors like construction, some people are using the "Great Resignation" to go in a new direction.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

