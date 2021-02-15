The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

For parents balancing work and school-from-home, ‘holidays’ don’t feel too different
Feb 15, 2021

For parents balancing work and school-from-home, ‘holidays’ don’t feel too different

Also, Google pays up for news, and stadiums are serving as massive zones for vaccination.

Segments From this episode

Parents facing the dual challenge of work-from-home and home schooling

To help, Democrats are aiming to provide 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave.
For Google, news in Australia comes at a price

The tech giant is paying an Australian company to host its news articles.
COVID-19

Unused sports stadiums transformed into mass-vaccination sites

by Sam Whitehead
Feb 15, 2021
Large sports facilities across the country are handling a new kind of crowd: people looking to get inoculated against COVID-19.
People trickle into Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the site run by the Fulton County Board of Health.
Sam Whitehead
