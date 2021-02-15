Feb 15, 2021
For parents balancing work and school-from-home, ‘holidays’ don’t feel too different
Also, Google pays up for news, and stadiums are serving as massive zones for vaccination.
Segments From this episode
Parents facing the dual challenge of work-from-home and home schooling
To help, Democrats are aiming to provide 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave.
For Google, news in Australia comes at a price
The tech giant is paying an Australian company to host its news articles.
Unused sports stadiums transformed into mass-vaccination sites
Large sports facilities across the country are handling a new kind of crowd: people looking to get inoculated against COVID-19.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director