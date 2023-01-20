Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

For most, owning a place is now pricier than renting
Jan 20, 2023

For most, owning a place is now pricier than renting

Rick Sharga with Attom Data Solutions said he expects to see less house flipping because it's becoming less profitable. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
A big swing in the housing market occurred over the last year: for the vast majority of people, it's now cheaper to rent a place than to own it. According to a new report, that's in big part due to rising mortgage rates, which have risen in tandem with the Fed's rate hikes. Netflix's CEO, Reed Hastings, is stepping down — he helped transform the company from a mail-order DVD service to a streaming behemoth. Christopher Low helps break down what's behind the recent strength of bond yields. And, the Sundance Film Festival is back in person after two years of being virtual because of the pandemic. 

Segments From this episode

Netflix CEO and co-founder resigns

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
What's behind the strength of the bond market?

FHN Financial Chief Economist Christopher Low breaks it down.
Renting is now cheaper than owning in most of the country

by Samantha Fields
Jan 20, 2023
A new report from ATTOM says it's now cheaper to rent than own a place in most parts of the country.
A new report says that renting a place in most of the country has become cheaper per month than owning. 
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
With the Sundance Festival finally back in person, filmmakers have high hopes for distribution deals

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 20, 2023
The majority of films debuting at Sundance are still in need of wide distribution. Some believe having the festival in person for the first time since 2020 will help.
Filmmaker Ebs Burnough and Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente speak onstage at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

