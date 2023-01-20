For most, owning a place is now pricier than renting

A big swing in the housing market occurred over the last year: for the vast majority of people, it's now cheaper to rent a place than to own it. According to a new report, that's in big part due to rising mortgage rates, which have risen in tandem with the Fed's rate hikes. Netflix's CEO, Reed Hastings, is stepping down — he helped transform the company from a mail-order DVD service to a streaming behemoth. Christopher Low helps break down what's behind the recent strength of bond yields. And, the Sundance Film Festival is back in person after two years of being virtual because of the pandemic.