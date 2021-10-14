Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

For more people, home is where the former school, office or historical building is
Oct 14, 2021

For more people, home is where the former school, office or historical building is

Also today: The upcoming increase in Social Security payments is the biggest it's been in decades, but what could it mean for seniors? We also examine some of the dynamics behind all that turnover in the restaurant and hospitality industries.

Segments From this episode

More buildings being converted to apartments than ever before

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 14, 2021
About 20,000 new apartment units were created this year in buildings that used to serve some other purpose.
The Tribune Tower sits along Michigan Avenue at the Chicago River in Chicago, Illinois. Much of the iconic building has been converted into apartments.
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
The Social Security increase is historically big

by Samantha Fields
Oct 14, 2021
The 5.9% increase isn't typical, as cost of living increases for Social Security are usually under 2%.
When restaurant and hospitality workers quit, where are they going?

by Amanda Peacher
Oct 14, 2021
Unemployment figures suggest they are leaving those industries.
The restaurant and hospitality industries have experienced plenty of turnover.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

