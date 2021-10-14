For more people, home is where the former school, office or historical building is
Also today: The upcoming increase in Social Security payments is the biggest it's been in decades, but what could it mean for seniors? We also examine some of the dynamics behind all that turnover in the restaurant and hospitality industries.
Segments From this episode
More buildings being converted to apartments than ever before
About 20,000 new apartment units were created this year in buildings that used to serve some other purpose.
The Social Security increase is historically big
The 5.9% increase isn't typical, as cost of living increases for Social Security are usually under 2%.
When restaurant and hospitality workers quit, where are they going?
Unemployment figures suggest they are leaving those industries.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director