For Biden, industrial policy is now in vogue
Earlier this week, the Biden administration announced that companies could begin applying for funding under the CHIPS and Science Act, but only if they met certain conditions including limiting stock buybacks, providing childcare to workers, and others. According to Felicia Wong, CEO of the liberal-leaning Roosevelt Institute think tank, this could herald a new embrace of industrial policy by Biden to push forward his agenda. And, a look into a new report that details the growing extent of the racial disparity in home ownership in America.
Segments From this episode
Inside the racial homeownership gap
Marketplace Nancy Marshall-Genzer has the details.
Biden administration makes a long-term bet with its CHIPS plan
But will it work out as the President hopes?
