A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Join us for a free, virtual event for International Women's Day on March 8! Learn More & Register
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
For Biden, industrial policy is now in vogue
Mar 3, 2023

For Biden, industrial policy is now in vogue

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Earlier this week, the Biden administration announced that companies could begin applying for funding under the CHIPS and Science Act, but only if they met certain conditions including limiting stock buybacks, providing childcare to workers, and others. According to Felicia Wong, CEO of the liberal-leaning Roosevelt Institute think tank, this could herald a new embrace of industrial policy by Biden to push forward his agenda. And, a look into a new report that details the growing extent of the racial disparity in home ownership in America. 

Music from the episode

Bloodless Andrew Bird

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:12 AM PST
8:20
2:56 AM PST
10:20
7:50 AM PST
1:50
Mar 2, 2023
29:31
Mar 2, 2023
17:43
Feb 28, 2023
28:48
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Eli Lilly announced a cap on insulin costs. But why is insulin so expensive in the first place?
Eli Lilly announced a cap on insulin costs. But why is insulin so expensive in the first place?
The cost of loneliness: Social isolation holds back workers and costs employers billions
The cost of loneliness: Social isolation holds back workers and costs employers billions
Businesses and consumers are borrowing more, despite rising interest rates
Businesses and consumers are borrowing more, despite rising interest rates
Why a Guarneri violin is expected to fetch $10 million at auction
Why a Guarneri violin is expected to fetch $10 million at auction