Food stamps benefits to get a 25% boost from Biden administration
Aug 16, 2021

Also, residents in the South owe more medical debt than anyone else in the U.S., according to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The BBC checks in with us about Afghanistan, where the capital of Kabul has fallen to the Taliban.

SNAP benefits get a raise

Nova Safo shares some details on the additional money coming to the food stamps program.
Medical debt is hitting hardest for people in the South

by Blake Farmer
Aug 16, 2021
A JAMA study finds the debt is higher in states that have decided to turn down federal money to expand Medicaid.
Medical debt in Tennessee and other states that haven’t expanded Medicaid outpaces debts people owe in other states, according to a new JAMA study. But hospitals like those owned by Community Health Systems say they need to collect on bills to stay financially viable.
Stephen Jerkins/WPLN News
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
