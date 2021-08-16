Food stamps benefits to get a 25% boost from Biden administration
Also, residents in the South owe more medical debt than anyone else in the U.S., according to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The BBC checks in with us about Afghanistan, where the capital of Kabul has fallen to the Taliban.
Segments From this episode
SNAP benefits get a raise
Nova Safo shares some details on the additional money coming to the food stamps program.
Medical debt is hitting hardest for people in the South
A JAMA study finds the debt is higher in states that have decided to turn down federal money to expand Medicaid.
