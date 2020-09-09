SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Food insecurity goes global under the cloud of COVID-19
Sep 9, 2020

Food insecurity goes global under the cloud of COVID-19

Susan Schmidt also talks markets with us. Then it's the Oscars. We also address the competition in the indoor exercise industry.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

COVID-19 stokes worldwide fears about food insecurity

by Victoria Craig
Sep 9, 2020
This year, about 121 million people have been pushed to the edge of starvation.
Food vendors serve dishes at the San Cosme market in Mexico City on Aug. 10, 2020 amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. Street vendors were among the wage earners whose livelihoods were affected by the pandemic.
ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images
Taking stock after Labor Day weekend

Susan Schmidt offers insight into the questions still looming over the market.
Inclusion and the Oscars

Scott Tong talks to us about the new representation and inclusion standards announced for the Academy Awards.
COVID-19

Competition for indoor exercise sector heats up as cold weather approaches

by Erika Beras
Sep 9, 2020
Peloton announces it will reduce the price of its original bike, and offers a more expensive model.
A Peloton stationary bike sits on display at one of the fitness company's studios.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
