Sep 9, 2020
Food insecurity goes global under the cloud of COVID-19
Susan Schmidt also talks markets with us. Then it's the Oscars. We also address the competition in the indoor exercise industry.
COVID-19 stokes worldwide fears about food insecurity
This year, about 121 million people have been pushed to the edge of starvation.
Taking stock after Labor Day weekend
Susan Schmidt offers insight into the questions still looming over the market.
Inclusion and the Oscars
Scott Tong talks to us about the new representation and inclusion standards announced for the Academy Awards.
Competition for indoor exercise sector heats up as cold weather approaches
Peloton announces it will reduce the price of its original bike, and offers a more expensive model.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director