Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
The countdown is on- we need to raise $200,000- help us reach our goal by tomorrow. Donate Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Following the money on both sides of the discussion about rules on firearms
May 26, 2022

Following the money on both sides of the discussion about rules on firearms

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Following the tragic school shooting in Texas that left 19 children dead along with two adults, the debate about restrictions on guns has been rekindled. Over the past couple of decades, groups such as the NRA have amassed a big spending lead over their gun control advocate counterparts. However, groups in favor of new rules on firearms have other tools to use. Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton joins us in studio for our discussion about the day's market activity. The BBC reports on news from Pfizer coming from Davos, which wraps up today. China correspondent Jennifer Pak checks in from Shanghai, which is in its eighth week of COVID lockdown.

Segments From this episode

Heavily outspent, gun control groups still press their case

by Justin Ho
May 26, 2022
Gun rights lobbyists spend more, but gun control groups can focus on reforming states — where they can push for change and pressure businesses.
Though gun control advocates are heavily outspent by gun rights groups, pressuring corporations to cut ties with gun rights groups could be one potential route to success for them.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:50 AM PDT
9:48
2:31 AM PDT
7:11
7:38 AM PDT
1:50
4:45 PM PDT
18:45
4:31 PM PDT
27:27
May 19, 2022
31:39
May 19, 2022
1:02
Let's talk about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Make Me Smart
Let's talk about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Long after wildfires race through rural communities, mobile home parks still await rebuilding
Long after wildfires race through rural communities, mobile home parks still await rebuilding
What are the fastest ways to address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles?
What are the fastest ways to address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles?
Amazon shareholders to challenge the company on pay and working conditions
Amazon shareholders to challenge the company on pay and working conditions

The countdown is on 

We’re trying to raise $200,000 by tomorrow! Help us reach our goal. 

Give Now