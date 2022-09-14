Following a painful day, Wall Street shows signs of recovery
The markets of the world recover from Tuesday's inflation data. Gas prices are dropping, but prices for other things are high – we try to explain why. Lynn Malerba's ascension to U.S. Treasurer carries special weight for Native communities.
