Flood-scarred town illustrates Germany’s infrastructure, climate change questions
Also today: Julia Coronado converses with us about deferred optimism in the markets. A new survey also reflects economists' tempered expectations of growth.
Segments From this episode
Post-election, infrastructure question looms over Germany's flood-damaged regions
The town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler illustrates many of the climate change and infrastructure issues that have been part of the election's talking points.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director