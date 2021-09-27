How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Flood-scarred town illustrates Germany’s infrastructure, climate change questions
Sep 27, 2021

Flood-scarred town illustrates Germany’s infrastructure, climate change questions

Also today: Julia Coronado converses with us about deferred optimism in the markets. A new survey also reflects economists' tempered expectations of growth.

Segments From this episode

Post-election, infrastructure question looms over Germany's flood-damaged regions

by Victoria Craig
Sep 27, 2021
The town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler illustrates many of the climate change and infrastructure issues that have been part of the election's talking points.
A man rides his bicycle on streets destroyed by the flood in Bad Neuenahr, western Germany on August 25, 2021, weeks after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in the Ahr region.
INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

