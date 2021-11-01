Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Flight cancellations plague American Airlines
Nov 1, 2021

Flight cancellations plague American Airlines

Also today: Julia Coronado helps prep us for the flood of data we'll be seeing this week in relation to the markets. We look into how the push from companies for people to get their holiday shopping done early falls into the grand marketing machine. The BBC checks in regarding the COP26 climate change conference in Scotland.

Segments From this episode

Do you really need to do holiday shopping early?

by Caroline Champlin
Nov 1, 2021
Retailers have their own reasons to get people to do their holiday shopping early. It's not all supply chain.
People wearing protective masks walk by holiday windows in New York City.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

