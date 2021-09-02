First-time jobless claims are down, but Hurricane Ida adds more problems
Also today: The CDC urges unvaccinated people to not travel on Labor Day, but that's unlikely to change their minds, according to experts. We also check in on a special art class that educates children of color about NFTs.
Segments From this episode
CDC urges unvaccinated people to avoid Labor Day travel
But will they?
Class focuses on teaching children of color about NFTs
Entrepreneurs say it's a way to make sure that children understand and hold onto the value of their creative work.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director