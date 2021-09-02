Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
First-time jobless claims are down, but Hurricane Ida adds more problems
Sep 2, 2021

First-time jobless claims are down, but Hurricane Ida adds more problems

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: The CDC urges unvaccinated people to not travel on Labor Day, but that's unlikely to change their minds, according to experts. We also check in on a special art class that educates children of color about NFTs.

Segments From this episode

CDC urges unvaccinated people to avoid Labor Day travel

by Amanda Peacher
Sep 2, 2021
But will they?
People walk through a terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) on Jan. 31, 2020 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Class focuses on teaching children of color about NFTs

by Rae Solomon
Sep 2, 2021
Entrepreneurs say it's a way to make sure that children understand and hold onto the value of their creative work.
IRL Art gallery owner Robert Gray talking to Zaria Renee, 10, and Jourie Brooks, 7, about cryptocurrency, blockchain and NFT technology.
Rae Solomon, KUNC
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:33 AM PDT
7:17
3:48 AM PDT
12:40
7:54 AM PDT
1:50
Sep 1, 2021
17:11
Sep 1, 2021
27:06
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Banks can be an obstacle for sites like OnlyFans
Banks can be an obstacle for sites like OnlyFans
Childhood hunger declines as tax credit payments arrive
Childhood hunger declines as tax credit payments arrive
What will it take to get more Black and Latinx workers in manufacturing jobs?
What will it take to get more Black and Latinx workers in manufacturing jobs?
Why governors and Congress members want a drought disaster declaration
Why governors and Congress members want a drought disaster declaration